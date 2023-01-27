Looking Back: Redeveloping the city’s riverside
The changing face of Peterborough city centre in the late 1980s is seen in these pictures from the archive of Looking Back reader Andy Cole.
Andy said: “The first picture shows the view from the Town Bridge looking at the restoration of Bridge Street / Rivergate. Note the mini on the roof next to the Pizza Power sign.’’
It was taken in February 1989.
The second picture was taken from Town Bridge in November 1989 and shows the building of the Rivergate flats.
The area has been in the news of late after the appearance of a huge sinkhole in the walkway.
Ownership of the land has been unclear and repairs could cost millions of pounds.
Many thanks to Andy for once more sharing his photographs which give a fascinating perspective on the city’s development in the 1980s.