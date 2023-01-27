Looking Back: Redeveloping the city’s riverside

The restoration of Bridge Street / Rivergate

Andy said: “The first picture shows the view from the Town Bridge looking at the restoration of Bridge Street / Rivergate. Note the mini on the roof next to the Pizza Power sign.’’

It was taken in February 1989.

The second picture was taken from Town Bridge in November 1989 and shows the building of the Rivergate flats.

The restoration of Bridge Street / Rivergate from a different angle

The area has been in the news of late after the appearance of a huge sinkhole in the walkway.

Ownership of the land has been unclear and repairs could cost millions of pounds.

Many thanks to Andy for once more sharing his photographs which give a fascinating perspective on the city’s development in the 1980s.

The building of the Rivergate flats