Looking Back: ​Redeveloping Bridge Street

The redevelopment of Lower Bridge Street

​The pictures all show the redevelopment of Lower Bridge Street which would eventually include the Rivergate centre.

The first picture, which was taken in February 1989, shows the work on the restoration of Bridge Street / Rivergate.

If you look really closely at the right edge of the picture you can just make out the Woolworth sign on the shop on the other side of Bourges Boulevard.

The development progressing

The other pictures, taken in July and October of that year, show how the work progressed on the development of the west side of Bridge Street.

