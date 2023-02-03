News you can trust since 1948
Looking Back: ​Redeveloping Bridge Street

​Today’s pictures are another selection from the archive of Looking Back reader Andy Cole which document some of the city centre developments in the 1980s.

The redevelopment of Lower Bridge Street
​The pictures all show the redevelopment of Lower Bridge Street which would eventually include the Rivergate centre.

The first picture, which was taken in February 1989, shows the work on the restoration of Bridge Street / Rivergate.

If you look really closely at the right edge of the picture you can just make out the Woolworth sign on the shop on the other side of Bourges Boulevard.

The development progressing
The other pictures, taken in July and October of that year, show how the work progressed on the development of the west side of Bridge Street.

If you have any old pictures of Peterborough places and people you would like to share send them to [email protected]

