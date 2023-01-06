Looking Back: Railway worker brothers were on track for a photographic reunion at Peterborough park

Colin and Richard in 1987 in the park

Brothers Colin (left) and Richard Gee (right) are pictured in the town park in 1987 and again in 2021.

Their father John was a fellow paramedic and he asked Chris to take some portrait pictures of the boys to give to relatives for Christmas.

Richard works as an engineer on the railway and Colin is a train driver and each have three children.

Colin and Richard back at Central Park in 2021 to recreate the original photo.

Richard said: “I vaguely remember Chris taking our photo originally. There was one picture where we had to run through leaves.

"The park looked much the same when we went back but the equipment in the playground was now much more child friendly.”

Colin added: “I remember having our photo taken, I think I was about 10 and Richard was eight.”

•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition.

Back in 2009 the Peterborough Telegraph gave Chris his weekly column 'Paramedic Paparazzo' from which his 'Reunions' project was born when readers saw their pictures from decades ago. Most of his pictures feature Peterborough people and places and are often the result of painstaking detective work by Chris to track down his subjects.

His second book, Reunions II, is now available. Go to chrisporsz.com for purchase details.

