Looking back: Queensgate redefined Peterborough

By The Newsroom

By The Newsroom

The centre transformed Peterborough city centre when it opened in 1982.

As well as more than 100 shop units it included four car parks, which were originally named after local historical figures – Edith Cavell, Frank Perkins, Henry Royce and John Clare.

This week’s pictures show various stages of the centre’s construction.

One picture shows staff forming a ‘Q’ to mark the 21st anniversary of the centre in 2003. Waitrose employee Sue Cox, 53, (centre) is surrounded by fellow Queensgate employees who had worked there since the centre opened.

The original Queensgate staff lined the escalators to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the shopping centre in 2007.

1. Chris Porsz took this picture of Queensgate under construction. Photo Sales

2. Queensgate 25th anniversary. 75 original staff at queensgate celebrate the 25th anniversary of the shopping centre. Photo Sales

3. Chris Porsz took this picture of Queensgate under construction. Photo Sales

4. hobsons choice Graham Lockyear from Whittlesey took this picture of Queensgate under construction. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales