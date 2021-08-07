Looking Back: Prince Edward’s Rag Week visit to Peterborough’s Nene Valley Railway

The prince returned to the city a year later in a more formal role when he opened a rail extension.

But the Queen’s youngest son made one of the more unusual appearances when, as part of Cambridge University’s Rag Week, he and a group of students descended on Nene Valley Railway in 1985.

The plan was to make a reconstruction of a scene from a silent movie where the ‘heroine’ was to be tied to the track.

The unnamed student allegedly didn’t like the look of the weather and told the prince: “It’s your idea, you do it.’’

Prince Edward and fellow students descended on Nene Valley Railway in 1985.

And as our picture shows, he did!

