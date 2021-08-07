Looking Back: Prince Edward’s Rag Week visit to Peterborough’s Nene Valley Railway

Among the royal visitors to the city, Prince Edward was probably the least heralded.

By Nigel Thornton
Saturday, 7th August 2021, 3:45 pm
The prince returned to the city a year later in a more formal role when he opened a rail extension.
But the Queen’s youngest son made one of the more unusual appearances when, as part of Cambridge University’s Rag Week, he and a group of students descended on Nene Valley Railway in 1985.

The plan was to make a reconstruction of a scene from a silent movie where the ‘heroine’ was to be tied to the track.

The unnamed student allegedly didn’t like the look of the weather and told the prince: “It’s your idea, you do it.’’

Prince Edward and fellow students descended on Nene Valley Railway in 1985.

And as our picture shows, he did!

The prince returned to the city a year later in a more formal role when he opened a rail extension from Orton Mere to Fair Meadows.

He was also allowed to drive the City of Peterborough locomotive and unveiled a plaque at the new station.

