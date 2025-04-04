Looking Back: Posh players united for pitchside reunion

By Chris Porsz
Published 4th Apr 2025, 10:14 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 10:40 BST
Peterborough United played against Bury on October 4, 1980, at the Posh ground, writes street photographer Chris Porsz.

Bury player Benny Phillips is seen passing the ball back to his goalie, Neville Southall, and Posh players Robbie Cooke (far left) and Jackie Gallagher (far right) are also pictured.

The reunion shows (left to right): former Posh player Trevor Quow (in Posh kit), who was in that game but not in the picture; Benny Phillips (middle with ball) and Jackie Gallagher.

Robbie Cooke was not available and later died aged 64 in August 2021.

The photo from Posh v Bury in 1980The photo from Posh v Bury in 1980
The photo from Posh v Bury in 1980

Trevor Quow, a midfielder, joined Posh in 1976 and played for them for nine years. He became assistant manager at Boston United for a couple of years, then worked in engineering in Stamford.

Trevor has three children and has adopted his nephew, Lequahn (far right).

Benny Phillips, a right-back, played in the Football League for Bury, joining in 1980 and playing 14 times that season. He went on to play for and manage a large number of clubs, including Man City and Blackpool. Benny is now a freight consultant and lives in Cheshire.

Jackie Gallagher joined Posh in April 1980. He played 13 league games with them, before playing in Hong Kong with Eastern AA alongside Bobby Moore.

The reunion photo from London RoadThe reunion photo from London Road
The reunion photo from London Road

In 1982 he played for Torquay United, then in Sweden for a year before re-joining Peterborough in August 1985. He netted 24 goals in 82 league games and moved to Wolverhampton Wanderers in 1987. He returned to Wisbech Town in 2000 and was promoted to manager in 2003. Jackie, who now runs a courier company, still goes to watch Posh play.

