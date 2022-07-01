Looking Back: Place for racing, antiques and faith

The East of England Showground is to be redeveloped with an exciting homes and leisure village, a move that will also spell a new chapter or the end for some of the city’s biggest events.

"Dickinson's Real Deal" TV show filming at East of England Showground. Presenter David Dickinson with Coleen Coles and John Wright in 2009.
Bosses at the arena says big outdoor events, such as Truckfest, will have to change their format or find a new home, although most of the indoor events should be unaffected.

It also seems almost certain that this development will spark the end of speedway at Alwalton with the Peterborough Panthers having to find a new venue.

In the next few weeks we’ll look back at some of the big and some of the more unusual events that have taken place at the showground which of course for many years was synonymous with the East Of England Show.

Speedway action from the Speedway World Cup semi at the showground - Polish fans celebrate their victory

A look through the PT picture archives reveals a huge variety of events have found a home at the showground. Here is the first selection of pictures.

Faith Camp 13 at the East of England Showground
Peterborough Panthers