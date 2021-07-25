Looking Back: Peterborough’s street entertainers

The images date from the 1980s and the striking young woman in pink was taken at the Guildhall.

If you know anyone in the pictures Chris would love to hear from you.

There is also a recap of some recent pictures we have published featuring entertainers Chris would like to track down if possible.

If you have any information contact Chris via his website www.chrisporsz.com or email [email protected]

1. Chris Porsz would like to trace this dramatic couple performing in Peterborough. Photo: Midlands Buy photo

2. Do you know the faces behind the masks? Photo: Midlands Buy photo

3. Do you recoginse anyone in these images of street entertainers by Chris Porsz? Photo: Midlands Buy photo

4. Do you recoginse anyone in these images of street entertainers by Chris Porsz? Photo: Midlands Buy photo