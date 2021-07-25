Looking Back: Peterborough’s street entertainers
Here’s some more pictures from Chris Porsz’s collection of images of street artists in Peterborough city centre.
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 5:00 am
The images date from the 1980s and the striking young woman in pink was taken at the Guildhall.
If you know anyone in the pictures Chris would love to hear from you.
There is also a recap of some recent pictures we have published featuring entertainers Chris would like to track down if possible.
If you have any information contact Chris via his website www.chrisporsz.com or email [email protected]
