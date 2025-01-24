Looking Back: Peterborough's Rivergate being built in the late 1980s

By Brad Barnes
Published 24th Jan 2025, 10:18 BST
Reader Terry Aspittle, from Whittlesey, sent in this photo from the late 1980s showing the Rivergate development taking shape.

Most of that in view is the framework of the ASDA store with the tall clock tower.

Bridges over the railway are still city landmarks as are the railway buildings in the background, used mostly as offices in recent years.

Top right is what for many years was the Beehive pub.

News you can trust since 1948
