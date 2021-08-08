Looking back: Peterborough’s Queensgate taking shape

Peterborough street photographer Chris Porsz has featured almsot all of the city’s most iconic scenes in the last few decades.

By Nigel Thornton
Sunday, 8th August 2021, 3:40 pm
Precarious working conditions on the Queensgate construction site. Picture: Chris Porsz
Precarious working conditions on the Queensgate construction site. Picture: Chris Porsz

Here are some more pictures Chris Porsz took of the Queensgate centre.

The colour pictureshows a bustling centre taken around 1983.

Who remembers when Littlewoods and Top Shop were there?

The bus station under construction. Picture: Chris Porsz

Chris said: “The picture left was taken in the late seventies when you could see the cathedral from the railway station.”

He points out the workman had: “No hard hats, high vis, safety rails or harnesses.”

The final picture shows work underway on the bus station.

A packed Queensgate pictured in 1983 . Picture: Chris Porsz
Chris PorszPeterborough