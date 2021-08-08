Looking back: Peterborough’s Queensgate taking shape
Peterborough street photographer Chris Porsz has featured almsot all of the city’s most iconic scenes in the last few decades.
Sunday, 8th August 2021, 3:40 pm
Here are some more pictures Chris Porsz took of the Queensgate centre.
The colour pictureshows a bustling centre taken around 1983.
Who remembers when Littlewoods and Top Shop were there?
Chris said: “The picture left was taken in the late seventies when you could see the cathedral from the railway station.”
He points out the workman had: “No hard hats, high vis, safety rails or harnesses.”
The final picture shows work underway on the bus station.
