Looking back: ‘Peterborough’s historic churches stand test of time’

But churches are often one of the few constants in city neighbourhoods.

The first picture shows Trinity Congregational Church in Priestgate.

The building remains today although it has now been converted for use as a nursery.

The next pictures are of Park Road Baptist Church.

The following photograph shows Eye church which was built in 1846.

The spire which often suffered storm damage was removed in the 1980s.

The final picture is of All Sainsts Church, Paston.

It is thought a church has been on the site daing back dating back to the 10th Century with parts of the current building dating back 800 years.

