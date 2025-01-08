Looking back: Peterborough's Greyhound Stadium in its heyday as demolition nears completion

Peterborough Greyhound Stadium first opened in 1931.

Peterborough’s iconic Greyhound Stadium is about to be no more.

The stadium was first opened in 1931 and extended to include a new grandstand and restaurant in the 1980s, with further seating added in 2003.

Demolition work is well underway to remove the stadium entirely ahead of a new industrial development.

The stadium closed during the pandemic in May 2020 and was subsequently sold to Fengate Land Holdings in May 2021.

In its place, the first phase of the development will be nine commercial units with outline permission gained for a further 11 on the the south of the stadium site.

To mark the end of over 90 years of racing history, the Peterborough Telegraph has dug into the archives to find some of the best images showing the stadium in its heyday.

How the stadium looked just prior to its closure.

How the stadium looked just prior to its closure. Photo: David Lowndes

An aerial view of the stadium from 2009.

An aerial view of the stadium from 2009. Photo: PT

Start of the Starlight Hike in aid of Sue Ryder from Peterborough Greyhound Stadium in 2012.

Start of the Starlight Hike in aid of Sue Ryder from Peterborough Greyhound Stadium in 2012. Photo: Paul Franks

The stadium just prior to its closure.

The stadium just prior to its closure. Photo: David Lowndes

