Looking back: Peterborough's Greyhound Stadium in its heyday as demolition nears completion

Peterborough’s iconic Greyhound Stadium is about to be no more.
The stadium was first opened in 1931 and extended to include a new grandstand and restaurant in the 1980s, with further seating added in 2003.
Demolition work is well underway to remove the stadium entirely ahead of a new industrial development.
The stadium closed during the pandemic in May 2020 and was subsequently sold to Fengate Land Holdings in May 2021.
In its place, the first phase of the development will be nine commercial units with outline permission gained for a further 11 on the the south of the stadium site.
To mark the end of over 90 years of racing history, the Peterborough Telegraph has dug into the archives to find some of the best images showing the stadium in its heyday.