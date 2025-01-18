Looking Back: Peterborough's cup-winning Marcus Garvey team from 1989
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This is from 36 years ago – so many of these players probably spend their weekends now watching their grandkids play.
It is the Marcus Garvey team receiving the Advertiser Cup in May 1989 from Telegraph sports editor Bob French.
They beat ICA in the final at the British Rail ground.
Anyone know the score?
If you recognise anyone, be sure to let them know.