Looking Back: Peterborough's cup-winning Marcus Garvey team from 1989

By Brad Barnes
Published 16th Jan 2025, 14:38 BST
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 16:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
This is from 36 years ago – so many of these players probably spend their weekends now watching their grandkids play.

It is the Marcus Garvey team receiving the Advertiser Cup in May 1989 from Telegraph sports editor Bob French.

They beat ICA in the final at the British Rail ground.

Anyone know the score?

If you recognise anyone, be sure to let them know.

Related topics:PeterboroughTelegraph
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice