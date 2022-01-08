Looking back: ‘Peterborough’s community theatre for all’

The theatre, loved by generations of Peterborians is to close this month as the city council axes more services in a bid to deal with its ongoing financial crisis.
The first picture above shows youngsters at rehearsals for a summer production of Rent.
The theatre hosted many community events including a Last Night Of The Proms and the Gang Show with mayor George Simons pictured with some of the cast.
The final picture shows the stage under construction, while the final photograph is a familiar exterior view.
