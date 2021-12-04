Looking back: ‘Peterborough’s Bridge Street in the 80s’

This week’s pictures from Andy were all taken on August 29, 1982.

Andy said of the first picture: “This is Bridge Street west side. The shops and pubs are intact as the Rivergate development lies in the future.

“We can see the Bull and Dolphin where years before I had enjoyed Councillor Steve’s disco and live shows.

“Do you remember Bob and Earl or Desmond Dekker and the Aces? Fish and chips at the Bridge Fish bar after a pint and a game of table football in the Rose and Crown then off to the Spinning Wheel soul groove, life was sweet.

“The second picture show Bridge Street North side with a new looking Woolworth (built 1970/1).

“Finally this photograph shows the west side of Bridge Street taken from the town bridge. You can see the Victoria cafe building including the Kebab House.

“In the background is Hillard’s which was once Frank Brieley’s (the price pirate) supermarket where I worked as a schoolboy for a few weeks in the run-up to Christmas 1966.

“I worked for the supervisor Nancy, on the fruit and vegetable section, I wonder where she is now?”

1. PT reader Andy Cole's picture from 1982 showing the former Woolworth store. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. PT reader Andy Cole's picture of Bridge Street taken from town Bridge. Do you remember the Hillard's store? Photo: Midlands Photo Sales