Looking Back: Peterborough's Bourges Boulevard more than 40 years ago

By Brad Barnes
Published 6th Dec 2024, 00:00 BST
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 07:04 BST
An instantly recognisable scene in Peterborough city centre - the footbridge crossing Bourges Boulevard.

The photo was taken in 1980 and in the four decades that have passed things have changed – especially the amount of traffic.

While the Great Northern Hotel remains, although closed, the buildings to the right have been replaced by a Waitrose supermarket.

There are more changes on the way with the proposed Station Quarter development in coming years.

