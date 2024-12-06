Looking Back: Peterborough's Bourges Boulevard more than 40 years ago
An instantly recognisable scene in Peterborough city centre - the footbridge crossing Bourges Boulevard.
The photo was taken in 1980 and in the four decades that have passed things have changed – especially the amount of traffic.
While the Great Northern Hotel remains, although closed, the buildings to the right have been replaced by a Waitrose supermarket.
There are more changes on the way with the proposed Station Quarter development in coming years.