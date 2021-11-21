Looking back: ‘Peterborough youngsters pictured by Chris Porsz in the 80s’

Chris said: “The (first) picture was taken in 1985. Friends Liz Brewer, on the phone, Jools Lambe lives in London and has two children and Tania Warren in middle who has three children and lives in Nottingham.

“You can see Andys Records in the background.

“The next picture shows John Morris, Paul Barnard and Andrew Pollard queuing up to use the phone in Cattle Market Road in 1981.

“John is a local plumber and has two children.

“Paul has two children, works for a motor racing team and travels the globe. Andrew is a window cleaner and lives in Essex.

“The final picture shows sisters Anna and Emma Hankins blowing bubbles with Hubba Bubba chewing gum in Bridge Street in 1980. Anna was 11 and Emma was 13 and they were waiting for their mum.”

Chris added:“You can see what they look like now in my book Reunions 1 which sold out but has now been reprinted to go with the sequel Reunions 2 which will be available to readers shortly, just in time for Christmas.”

