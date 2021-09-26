Looking back: Peterborough youngster enjoying chips went on to play for Posh

Chris said: “I am sure readers will tell us more but I can tell you, thanks to the PT, that (right) is Steven Zenczuk sitting on the wall outside Mick’s fish and chip shop in Gladstone Street (now closed).

“Stephen became a professional footballer and the youngest ever goalkeeper to play for Posh.

“He made his debut against Blackpool on December 4, 1983 when he was 17.

“I could not find his friend but Stephen will star in my new book Reunions 2 out next month.”

If you remember anything about any of the photos please email [email protected] or contact Chris at www.chrisporsz.com

1. Do you recognise anyone in this picture taken by Chris Porsz in Gladstone Street in the 80s? Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Do you recognise either of the ladies chatting in this picture taken by Chris Porsz in Gladstone Street in the 80s? Photo: Midlands Photo Sales