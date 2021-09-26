Chris Porsz's picture of Steven Zenczuk sitting on the wall outside Mick’s fish and chip shop in Gladstone Street... He went on to play in goal for Peterborough United.
Looking back: Peterborough youngster enjoying chips went on to play for Posh

This week’s Chris Porsz pictures are three more from the early 80s taken in the Gladstone Street area.

By Nigel Thornton
Sunday, 26th September 2021, 3:45 pm

Chris said: “I am sure readers will tell us more but I can tell you, thanks to the PT, that (right) is Steven Zenczuk sitting on the wall outside Mick’s fish and chip shop in Gladstone Street (now closed).

“Stephen became a professional footballer and the youngest ever goalkeeper to play for Posh.

“He made his debut against Blackpool on December 4, 1983 when he was 17.

“I could not find his friend but Stephen will star in my new book Reunions 2 out next month.”

If you remember anything about any of the photos please email [email protected] or contact Chris at www.chrisporsz.com

Do you recognise anyone in this picture taken by Chris Porsz in Gladstone Street in the 80s?

Do you recognise either of the ladies chatting in this picture taken by Chris Porsz in Gladstone Street in the 80s?

