Looking back: ‘Peterborough was a developing city in the 1980s’

The picture above shows the Laxton Square/Northminster area which has for many years being the home of the city market but is now earmarked for a huge redevelopment with the creation of a 300-flats block.

Andy added: “The top picture taken in Petercourt September 1986 is Petercourt with its architectural salvage door surround.”

The next picture shows the site of the then proposed new library with Sheltons store in the background.

The picture of Broadway was taken in 1984.

“The final picture shows the pre Rivergate demolition in spring 1988, the Bridge Street frontage looking north.”

In the background you can make out the “Woolies wall.”

Thanks to Andy for sharing his pictures.

