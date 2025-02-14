Looking Back: Peterborough schoolfriends are reunited more than three decades on
In 2016 teacher Mary Purdon (holding book) returned to her classroom for a reunion with pupils from her Rabbits Class of 1983. Mary taught at the school for 10 years is and now retired. Her daughter Kate O’Callaghan works as a teaching assistant at the school and her four children all went to there too.
Mary was also a governor for four years.
She said: “It was a lovely class and it was really nice to see the children all grown up and with their own children now.”
Sue Chislett (left) worked as a support teacher in Rabbits Class for a year and went on to work as a primary school teacher for 35 years.
She is now retired and lives in Peterborough and has two children who went to Queen’s Drive.
Pupil Dave Hillson, far right in original picture, said: “I was four when the picture was taken and quite shy, which is probably why I was hiding behind the teacher.”
Dave, who is married with three children, runs a building company.
Layla Gordon, with bunches on left, whose sister Abby also went to the school, lives locally with her partner and two children.
Samantha Potts, whose head is below the book, worked at a theatre in Southampton and is now working at the Royal Opera House in London.
She said: “It was so nice going back to Queen’s Drive and seeing Mary, Sue, Layla and Dave and how much the school had changed.”