The first picture above shows Laxton Square - City Road and was taken in February 1989.

The building clad in scaffolding was the old Law Courts and later 5th Avenue nightclub.

The next picture shows City Road and was taken in April 1984.

It shows Stuart House office block with the Clay Pipe public house in the distance.

The third picture is a view of St John’s Street taken in May 1985 from the Clay Pipe public house garden.

Thanks to Andy for sharing.

