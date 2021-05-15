Looking Back: Peterborough crowds.. Remember them?

There was great joy and scenes of great celebration in the city after Posh clinched promotion last week.

Sadly, because of Covid restrictions fans have not been allowed in the ground and there is unlikely to be a victory parade as seen for other Posh triumphs.

This week’s pictures show scenes from past celebrations.

The first picture shows celebrations in Bridge Street in 2009 to mark promotion to the Championship.

There are then three more images from the memorable 2009 parade.

The photographs below that were taken in May 2000 after Posh won the Division 3 play off at Wembley.

You can make out then owner Peter Boizot at the front of the bus.

The final picture was supplied to the PT some time ago by Mrs Clifford of Stanground.

Does anybody know the date?

Do you have any pictures of Peterborough people and places from the 60s, 70s, 80s or 90s?

If so, and you’d like to share them with Looking Back readers, please send them to: [email protected]

