Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough city centre has been dominated by the Queensgate shopping centre for decades – but here’s a photo from before it appeared on the skyline!

The photo was taken in 1978 – four years before the centre opened. Beyond the construction site the unmistakable Cathedral West Front can be seen, so too the top of St John’s Church and the Corn Exchange, which was demolished a decade ago,