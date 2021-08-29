Looking back: ‘Pensioners and punks enjoying Peterborough’s Queensgate’

Here are some more pictures from Chris Porsz taken in Queensgate around 1983.

By Nigel Thornton
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 3:45 pm
Do you recognise anyone in this picture taken by Chris Porsz in Queensgate in the 80s?
Chris said: “These pictures are from a time when shoppers with their C&A and M&S bags and cheese plants had a fag break and a chat in the very popular sunken seating as opposed to the plastic kiddies chairs.

“The picture right shows punks surrounded by luxuriant foliage outside a very busy John Lewis.

“It’s sad to see its demise this year.”

If you have any information about any of the pictures please email [email protected] or contact Chris at www.chrisporsz.com

