Looking back: ‘Pensioners and punks enjoying Peterborough’s Queensgate’

Do you recognise anyone in this picture taken by Chris Porsz in Queensgate in the 80s?

Chris said: “These pictures are from a time when shoppers with their C&A and M&S bags and cheese plants had a fag break and a chat in the very popular sunken seating as opposed to the plastic kiddies chairs.

“The picture right shows punks surrounded by luxuriant foliage outside a very busy John Lewis.

“It’s sad to see its demise this year.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Do you recognise anyone in this picture taken by Chris Porsz in Queensgate in the 80s?

If you have any information about any of the pictures please email [email protected] or contact Chris at www.chrisporsz.com