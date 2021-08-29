Looking back: ‘Pensioners and punks enjoying Peterborough’s Queensgate’
Here are some more pictures from Chris Porsz taken in Queensgate around 1983.
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 3:45 pm
Chris said: “These pictures are from a time when shoppers with their C&A and M&S bags and cheese plants had a fag break and a chat in the very popular sunken seating as opposed to the plastic kiddies chairs.
“The picture right shows punks surrounded by luxuriant foliage outside a very busy John Lewis.
“It’s sad to see its demise this year.”
If you have any information about any of the pictures please email [email protected] or contact Chris at www.chrisporsz.com