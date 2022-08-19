Looking Back: One of the city's key retail sites

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The redevelopment of Westgate House under way

For many years it was synonymous with the Co-op which had been on the site at the corner of Westgate and Park Road since the turn of the last century.

It rebuilt the Park Road store in the 1960s and although it had many other outlets across the city Westgate House was clearly its flagship store with an expanded range of products on sale.

With the emergence of Queensgate, the area became the city’s major retail section.

The redevelopment of Westgate House completed.

Today’s pictures show the massive redevelopment under way and a before and after when the name changed from the Co-operative to Westgate House.

