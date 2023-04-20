Looking Back: Old pubs of Peterborough

New Inn, St Johns Street, 1972.

This week Andy has sent in some pictures of old pubs in the city. Do you remember them?

The first picture shows the New Inn which was in St John’s Street. The photograph was taken in 1972.

There was a garage next door with some fine old cars on the forecourt.

The Clay Pipe, 1982

That was also the year the picture of the Elephant and Castle in Westgate was taken .

The final picture was taken 10 years later and is of The Clay Pipe.

If you have any old pictures of Peterborough people and places which you would like to share please email them to [email protected]

Elephant and Castle, Westgate, in 1972