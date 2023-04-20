News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Cost of living payments will start to land in bank accounts next week
3 hours ago Criminal charges against Alec Baldwin dropped after film set shooting
4 hours ago Goodbye to the blue tick: Twitter removes verified marks
6 hours ago Craig Revel Horwood replaces Paul O’Grady in Annie musical
7 hours ago Celebs, dogs & hundreds of fans line streets to mourn Paul O’Grady
8 hours ago Tesco open first ever pub to celebrate King Charles coronation

Looking Back: Old pubs of Peterborough

Regular Looking Back readers will be used to contributions from Andy Cole and his archive of pictures spotlighting the development of Peterborough in the 1980s.

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Apr 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
New Inn, St Johns Street, 1972.New Inn, St Johns Street, 1972.
New Inn, St Johns Street, 1972.

This week Andy has sent in some pictures of old pubs in the city. Do you remember them?

The first picture shows the New Inn which was in St John’s Street. The photograph was taken in 1972.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There was a garage next door with some fine old cars on the forecourt.

The Clay Pipe, 1982The Clay Pipe, 1982
The Clay Pipe, 1982
Most Popular

That was also the year the picture of the Elephant and Castle in Westgate was taken .

The final picture was taken 10 years later and is of The Clay Pipe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any old pictures of Peterborough people and places which you would like to share please email them to [email protected]

Elephant and Castle, Westgate, in 1972Elephant and Castle, Westgate, in 1972
Elephant and Castle, Westgate, in 1972

Related topics:PeterboroughElephant and Castle