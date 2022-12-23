Looking Back: Nativity plays in years gone by

Pupils from Paston Ridings primary school performing in their nativity play in 2002

Many schools across Peterborough and the rest of the country take part in the traditional play which is normal performed by reception class and lower key stage one pupils.

The nativity recreates the scene of Jesus’ birth and usually tells how Jesus, Mary and Joseph were visited by three kings (or wise men), angels and shepherds, with all the parts performed by children.

It has been established that the first nativity play that would be recognisable in modern times was produced by Saint Francis of Assisi in 1223.

Children taking part in the nativity play at Thorpe Primary School in 2003

Today’s pictures show nativities from three Peterborough schools taken in the 2000s.