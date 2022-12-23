Looking Back: Nativity plays in years gone by
The school nativity play has become part of the fabric of British life.
Many schools across Peterborough and the rest of the country take part in the traditional play which is normal performed by reception class and lower key stage one pupils.
The nativity recreates the scene of Jesus’ birth and usually tells how Jesus, Mary and Joseph were visited by three kings (or wise men), angels and shepherds, with all the parts performed by children.
It has been established that the first nativity play that would be recognisable in modern times was produced by Saint Francis of Assisi in 1223.
Today’s pictures show nativities from three Peterborough schools taken in the 2000s.
It probably won’t be long before some of the stars of these shows will be attending nativities performed by their own children!