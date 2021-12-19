Looking back: More Peterborough friends reunited decades on by street photographer

Friends (from left) Amanda Matthews (nee Gilbert), Silvia Diana and Sally Cross (nee Needham) were pictured tucking into chips on a bench in Long Causeway 1984.

Amanda said: “We were all in the same year at Orton Longueville School and I lived round the corner from Silvia.

“I think this photo was taken when we were about 14. I’d probably walked into town with Silvia and we’d met up with Sally.”

Amanda said she lost touch with Silvia and Sandra soon after they left school.

She said: “It was lovely to see Sally again and reminisce about old times. We’re back in touch again now.”

Amanda lives in Spalding, is married and has three daughters.

Sally was most recently a sales and marketing director at health and beauty manufacturer, Potter and Moore.

She changed career two years ago and is now a gardener.

Sally, who lives in Peterborough, has been married for 29 years and has a daughter, Ellie and a son, Charlie.

She said: “My mum ran a home brew shop, The Brewtique, which was well known in Peterborough in the 1970s and 1980s. I used to help out there.”

Silvia now lives in Dresden in Germany and was unable to meet up for the reunion photo, but Chris took her photo by Zoom.

Silvia is an Italio-Brit and was born and brought up in Peterborough.

She said: “I’ve known Amanda since junior school. She was new to Woodston and became one of my best friends.”

Silvia met her husband, who is half German, in 1999 and they got married in 2001. Shortly after having her son in 2003, her husband got a job offer back in Germany. They are now settled in Dresden, where their daughter was born in 2006.

Silvia added: “I finally got back into the design world three years ago and now work in interior/bespoke furniture design.”

- Chris will be doing a book signing at the Salvation Army Superstore Long Causeway every Friday and Saturday 10 - 3.30 pm up until Christmas.

1. Chris Porsz reunited Amanda and Sally for this picture. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. No Caption ABCDE EMN-210712-163352005 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales