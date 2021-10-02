Looking back: More memories of Peterborough’s Baker Perkins

The picture (above) was taken from a German plane and shows the Baker Perkins factory and surrounding railway lines/ marshalling yard in 1941 which the Germans were planning to bomb.

There is also a picture of a former vice-chairman JFM Braithwaite and two photographs taken inside the factory.

Another picture shows an exterior of the Westfield Road headquarters.

The final picture is of Jim Deboo, addressing the firm’s first ever reunion at Peterborough Regional College on December 4, 1993.

Mr Deboo was responsible for training hundreds of apprentices.

1. Inside Baker Perkins, can you tell us what these technicians are doing? Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. A picture taken inside Baker Perkins, can you help us date the image? Photo Sales

3. Jim Deboo, a former employee of Baker Perkins addresses their first ever reunion at Peterborough Regional College, December 4, 1993. Photo Sales

4. Sir JFM Braithwaite - Baker Perkins Photo Sales