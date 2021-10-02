WW2 aerial taken by German plane, of Baker Perkins factory and surrounding railway lines/ marshalling yard in 1941.
Looking back: More memories of Peterborough’s Baker Perkins

Here are some more images from the past of iconic city engineering firm Baker Perkins.

By Nigel Thornton
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 3:45 pm

The picture (above) was taken from a German plane and shows the Baker Perkins factory and surrounding railway lines/ marshalling yard in 1941 which the Germans were planning to bomb.

There is also a picture of a former vice-chairman JFM Braithwaite and two photographs taken inside the factory.

Another picture shows an exterior of the Westfield Road headquarters.

The final picture is of Jim Deboo, addressing the firm’s first ever reunion at Peterborough Regional College on December 4, 1993.

Mr Deboo was responsible for training hundreds of apprentices.

1.

Inside Baker Perkins, can you tell us what these technicians are doing?

Photo: Midlands

2.

A picture taken inside Baker Perkins, can you help us date the image?

3.

Jim Deboo, a former employee of Baker Perkins addresses their first ever reunion at Peterborough Regional College, December 4, 1993.

4.

Sir JFM Braithwaite - Baker Perkins

