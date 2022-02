A night at the dogs was always a popular leisure activity even for those with limited interest in sport and gambling.

As well as pictures of scenes from the stadium there is a photograph of Big Brother star Peter James “PJ” Ellis signing autograpphs.

PJ hit the headlines when he had a fling on the show with Jade Goody, who was probably the show’s most well known contestant.

The final picture shows the winning owner of the Veterans Derby Diane Band with sponsors and family.

