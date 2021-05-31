Looking back: More amazing aerial images of Peterborough from the past

2.

This aerial photograph shows Bretton in the 1970s. It was the first township to be completed and the housing was designed with many cul de sacs. Watergall School is in the top left of the image. The main road is Bretton Way with the road off from the roundabout (bottom left) heading towards the crematorium and Marholm. The estates of Dunsberry, Gullymore (the distinctive homes with pointed roofs in the centre of the picture), Stumpacre and Kirkmeadow are all in the picture too. In the top right hand there are the woods of Bretton park and beyond that, out of shot, is Bretton Centre.

Photo: Midlands