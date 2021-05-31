Looking back: More amazing aerial images of Peterborough from the past

From fascinating views of the city centre before Queensgate was built to new bypasses and housing under construction.
Peterborough has changed over the decades and as some of these pictures show, continues to change.
Do you think things have changed for the better? What landmarks do you miss?
Here’s an aerial shot of Thorpe Road - one of the main arteries into Peterborough city centre. You can see Crescent Bridge over the railway line heading to Queensgate roundabout.
This aerial photograph shows Bretton in the 1970s. It was the first township to be completed and the housing was designed with many cul de sacs. Watergall School is in the top left of the image. The main road is Bretton Way with the road off from the roundabout (bottom left) heading towards the crematorium and Marholm. The estates of Dunsberry, Gullymore (the distinctive homes with pointed roofs in the centre of the picture), Stumpacre and Kirkmeadow are all in the picture too. In the top right hand there are the woods of Bretton park and beyond that, out of shot, is Bretton Centre.
An aerial picture of Peterborough Greyhound Stadium taken around 2009.
An aerial image of the then new garden village development on Eye Road taken more than a decade ago.