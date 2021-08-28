Looking back: ‘Memories of Peterborough’s Orton longueville School’

Today it is home to Peterborough United ’s Youth Training Academy, and has strong links with the club. Olympic swimming medallist Brian Brinkley is also one of its most famous former pupils.

The school was built in the grounds of Orton Hall as Orton Longueville Grammar School in 1959. It was originally Fletton Grammar School in Old Fletton before the move to the new site.

It merged with Orton Longueville Secondary Modern Schoolin 1970.

The pictures show an aerial view of the site; a young footballer with his county cap; a tennis players from 1963: an athletics meeting; former heads Jon Catton and Ken Davies; and the Year 10 football team from 1997-98.

1. Orton Longueville School pupil Michael Dagless shows friend J Skipp, P Marritt, H Pepper and G Henderson, his county cap. Photo Sales

2. Orton Longueville School pupils Margaret Sanders, Suzanne Baldock, Sue Adams and Susan Mockford. Photo Sales

3. Orton Longueville School 50th anniversary exhibition and open day featured this image of the grand parade at an athletics meeting. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Orton Longueville School's Year 10 football team from 1997-98. Photo Sales