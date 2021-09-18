Teaching staff at Hereward Community College back in school uniform for Children in need. (l-r), Teresa Billing, deputy head Martin Budgett, Cheryl Clipson-Cox, Michelle Stratton, Gemma Wilson, Andy Austin.
Teaching staff at Hereward Community College back in school uniform for Children in need. (l-r), Teresa Billing, deputy head Martin Budgett, Cheryl Clipson-Cox, Michelle Stratton, Gemma Wilson, Andy Austin.

Looking back: Memories of Peterborough’s Hereward Community College

Here are some pictures from Hereward Community College on Reeves Way which closed in 2007 as part of a reorganisation of secondary education in Peteroborough.

By Nigel Thornton
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 3:38 pm

A new school - Thomas Deacon Academy – replaced The Deacon’s School, John Mansfield School and Hereward Community College.

One picture shows the school entrance and the last shows demolition underway.

Also pictured are teachers Teresa Billing, deputy head Martin Budgett, Cheryl Clipson-Cox, Michelle Stratton, Gemma Wilson, Andy Austin, who gamely dressed up for Children In Need, schoolboy boxing champion Michael Maguire who became a professional fighter and a group of youngsters who took part in a production of Grease.

Other pictures shows three former headteachers – David Norris, Steve Warburton and Sue Folkard.

1.

Hereward community college entrance. Do you have any memories of the school?

Photo Sales

2.

Hereward Community College's performance of Grease pictured are the 'Pink Ladies'.

Photo Sales

3.

Hereward Community College's performance of Grease, pictured are the 'T-Birds'.

Photo Sales

4.

Michael Maguire [pictured aged 13] was a schoolboy national boxing champion pictured back at Hereward Community College. Also poictured are teachers Steve Lilley and Charlie German.

Photo Sales
MemoriesPeterborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 2