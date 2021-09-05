Looking back: Memories of Millfield in the 80s

As can be seen from this week’s photographs the area has been a happy hunting ground for Chris Porsz.

He took all these pictures in the early 1980s.

The photograph above is a wonderful evocative image of young and old from differents cultures taken in Loire Court.

The colour image shows some youngsters playing out in Clarence Road.

The final picture is of some likely lads (one with a prized chopper bike!) chatting outside a shop.

Chris can’t remember which street this was on, can anyone help him?

If you remember anything about any of the photos please email [email protected] or contact Chris at www.chrisporsz.com

1. Can you help Peterborough photographer Chris Porsz identify anyone in these pictures from Millfield in the 80s? Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Can you help Peterborough photographer Chris Porsz identify anyone in these pictures from Millfield in the 80s? Photo: Midlands Photo Sales