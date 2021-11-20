Looking back: ‘Memories of British Sugar in Peterborough’

The first picture is a magnificent aerial shot of the factory in Oundle Road.

It has since been demolished and redeveloped with homes.

The nexr picture shows the entrance with landmark chimney.

Ladies from the accounts department at British Sugar, Oundle road having a reunion at the Cherry Tree pub, Oundle road. Pictured are Jennie Russell and Coral Pepper with their former colleagues.

And finally there is a great picture of the factory at night.

Have you worked at British Sugar in Peterborough?

What are your memories of the company in Peterborough?

