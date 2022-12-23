Looking Back: Little Tracey was on the lookout for cake
Today’s festive Reunion picture from street photographer Chris Porsz is one of his best known photographs.
It shows Tracey Johnson (nee Beard) who was shopping at Baileys Bakery in Midgate with her sister Jeanette Clifton and her mum Margaret when Chris photographed her looking at a Christmas cake in the window.
She said: “I think I was about three. We often went to the bakery and mum would get all our birthday cakes from there. I think she may have been buying a Christmas cake on this occasion.”
Tracey had no idea her picture had been taken but spotted it in Chris’s column in the Peterborough Telegraph.
She added: “I contacted Chris and he was really pleased as he said he’d been looking for me for seven years.”
Tracey is an assistant manager at Motor Factors and is married with a daughter. Baileys Bakery is now closed, so the reunion was done outside The Cake Box in Cromwell Road.
Chris, who has a new book out called Street Dreams, will be doing book signings today (December 22) and tomorrow (23) at Peterborough City Hospital and in Queensgate upper floor near glass lift on Saturday (24).
Part proceeds from the book sales will go to breast cancer research and the day oncology unit at PCH.
• Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures, most of themin Peterborough, he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition.