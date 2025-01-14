Looking Back: ​January 2001 - nights out in Wetherspoons, Chicago Rock and HGs in Peterborough city centre

By Brad Barnes
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 09:19 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 10:45 BST
Cast your mind all the way back to January 2001, when Peterborough city centre was very different.

The photos were taken across a couple of weekends at The College Arms in Broadway, which is still going strong, Chicago Rock in New Road (which closed many years ago) and HGs in Queen Street – now The Queen’s Head of course.

If you recognise anyone be sure to let them know.

Enjoying a night out in Peterborough city centre in January 2001

1. January 2001

Enjoying a night out in Peterborough city centre in January 2001 Photo: PT

