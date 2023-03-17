Looking Back: It does snow sometimes!

Football fans descended on London Road to help clear the snow off the pitch before Peterborough United's game against West Ham,

​It’s a well established meteorological fact that the rest of the country can be blanketed in the white stuff while Peterborough residents barely see a sprinkle.

This week the UK saw its worst snow of the winter and Peterborough did not escape totally but it was hardly enough to get the snow ploughs out.

Back in 2012 the city experienced more snow than usual and threatened a big game with West Ham United. Supporters answered an SOS call to help clear the pitch but sadly their efforts were in vain and the match was called off because the pitch was frozen.

1988 snow fall in Peterborough city centre

The second picture shows a snowy pre-pedestrianisation city centre in 1988.

The final picture proves city folk don’t need much snow to get the sledges out at Ferry Meadows. The snow has not even covered the grass!

