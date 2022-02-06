The Starlight Hike from Sue Ryder at Thorpe Hall. Pics of the warm up EMN-150808-230901009
Looking back in pictures: Memories of Peterborough’s Starlight hike - part two

Here is another look back at Peterborough’s popular Starlight Hike - these pictures are from 2015’s event.

By Mark Edwards
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 4:41 pm

More than 220 walkers took place in the 2015 walk with more than £10,000 raised.

Marshalled by hospice staff and volunteers, the hike finished with a barbecue celebration for all the walkers.

Did you take part in the event? Do you recognise anyone pictured?

