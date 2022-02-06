Looking back in pictures: Memories of Peterborough’s Starlight hike - part two

More than 220 walkers took place in the 2015 walk with more than £10,000 raised.
Marshalled by hospice staff and volunteers, the hike finished with a barbecue celebration for all the walkers.
Did you take part in the event? Do you recognise anyone pictured?
