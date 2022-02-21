Looking back: ‘Images show memories of Peterborough in the 80s’

Here are some more greatpictures from the archives of Looking Back contributor Andy Coles.

The first picture shows part of the rear of Bridge Street before the construction of Rivergate in May 1985.

Andy said: “I believe the passage is the one there today opposite the retro clothing shop formally Hawes Newsagents.”

The next picture shows a Cathedral Square in September 1986.

Starbucks was then Lloyds Bank and stands on the site of the nave of the Chapel of St Thomas.

The other picture shows what was formally Petercourt, Midgate, undergoing changes in December 1984.

Originally built c1856 to 58 as St Peter’s Training College it was designed by the architects practice of Sir George Gilbert Scott.

Peterscourt was built on cathedral land and as part of the 1984 alterations a door surround was incorporated at its west end which came from a demolished building in London.

