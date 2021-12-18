Looking back: Images of Peterborough in the 80s

Andy said of the first two pictures which were taken on August 29, 1982: “These photographs show the west side of Long Causeway. Chelsea Girl is part of the 1931 building.

“I worked at this time in the office above as part of the team carrying out the finishing touches and account work to the newly completed and opened Queensgate Centre. Shoe Fayre was at the other end of the building against the brand new Portland stone and glass entrance to the centre.”

Of the other picture Andy said: “We are here at the end of Cowgate the then billiard hall is under construction (image taken September 11, 1982).

“Armstrongs drapers shop is in the background, this later changed to The Monk public house and is now the Drapers public house. which awaits my return!”

1. Long Causeway in 1982 pictured by Andy Cole. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Cowgate pictured in 1982 by Andy Cole. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales