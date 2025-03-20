Looking Back: How Peterborough's Rivergate has evolved - and what used to be there
My images will remind old Peterboroians, and illustrate to newcomers, how Rivergate has evolved.
In the mid 1980s from the steps of the magistrates court I took this image of boarded-up shops in Lower Bridge Street.
From the left near the town bridge was the Hillards supermarket, formerly Frank Brierly’s, and I can also spot The Bull and Dolphin, Rudkins domestic appliances and the popular Andy’s records.
I am sure PT readers will recall many more.
Thanks to strict planning rules the buildings were preserved where possible.
Behind the shops, the old power station on the left and the car park was demolished and is now the Asda supermarket.
In the background the blue building was the British Telecom offices on Bourges Boulevard which is now the Park Inn hotel.
To the right was the former Woolworths which became home to TK Maxx, before it moved to Queensgate.
