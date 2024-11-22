Looking Back: How Peterborough's Key Theatre looked when it opened 51 years ago

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Here is Peterborough’s Key Theatre back in 1973 as it neared completion ready to open on November 26 – almost 51 years to the day!

The theatre on the Embankment, which will present Snow White as its panto next month, looks very different now, though, having been given a major refurbishment in 2004 costing £1.5m – many times what it cost to build in the 70s.