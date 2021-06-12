Looking Back: How Peterborough watched England’s last major tournament outing
The Peterborough Telegraph is looking back at 2018, the last time England took to the field in a major tournament, as Euro 2020 gets into full-swing this weekend.
Crack out the beer and get It’s Coming Home blaring, England are playing in a major tournament.
We may not see quite the scenes we saw in 2018 at the first two group games but restrictions have eased in time for fans to enjoy the matches with a beer in hand in their local pub.
To get yourself in the mood, take a look back at the scenes when England made it all the way to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia. Is one step further this year too much to ask?
