Looking Back: How Peterborough landmarks have changed

Take a look at these familiar Peterborough landmarks – this is how they looked decades ago before huge developments changed the face of the city.
By Brad Barnes
Published 27th Mar 2024, 11:53 GMT
Updated 27th Mar 2024, 12:09 GMT

The Peterborough United ground that looks very different now with impressive new stands and the Hawksbill Way development encircling it.

Who remembers Magnet Bowl on London Road next to the football ground? It later became Gala Bingo and Club Metro before being demolished.

Peterborough Library on Broadway - now the Gurkha Durbaar Nepalese and Indian restaurant of course. Under construction next to it is the Central Library.

Peterborough’s Great Northern Hotel might look the same but the surroundings have changed - this is before Queensgate, multi-storey car park and Waitrose .

The Old Still pub - before the construction of Queensgate, the view from what would now be the beer garden. You can see Cumbergate through the archway. The pub became a burger restaurant but has been closed for some years now.

Finally City Market pictured before the bars and nightclubs were built opposite on the site of the TC Harrison garage. The market itself is now gone, replaced by apartments which should be finished this year.

The photos are from the collection of Peterborough historian Rita McKenzie.

