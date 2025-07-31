Looking Back: How Cowgate has changed since 2009
I took this colourful image in Cowgate in 2009, with the headline 'More Skeletons Found In Garden,’ on the booths being returned overnight to the old Evening Telegraph offices in Priestgate.
The last daily ET was on Saturday May 26th 2012 and the first weekly edition was published on Thursday May 31st 2012.
Looking at the street scene now, The Leeds has just changed colours, City & County is now the extended Pizza House, Fitzjohn is now Cowgate Local and the Tanning Shop has become the Shed Smoke House.
You can buy Chris’s Reunion books from www.chrisporsz.com and help his breast cancer research fundraising.