Looking back: ‘How Chris Porsz reunited Posh legends to recreate an iconic football image’

As a sneak preview here’s one of the new reunions.

Chris said: “Peterborough United played against Bury on Saturday October 4, 1980.

“Bury player Benny Phillips is seen passing the ball back to his goalie, Neville Southall. Posh player Robbie Cooke (third from left) and Posh player Jackie Gallagher (far right) are also pictured.

“The reunion shows (left to right); former Posh player Trevor Quow (in Posh kit), who was in that game but not in the picture; Benny Phillips (middle with ball) and former Posh player Jackie Gallagher. Robbie Cooke was not available and later died aged 64 in August 2021. Posh staff, players’ family members and fans joined in the reunion.

“Southall moved to Everton in 1981 and made a club record 578 appearances in the Football League and Premier League. He played for Wales from 1982 to 1998.

“Neville was unavailable for the reunion so I did a Zoom call with him from his kitchen table in Wales.”

1. Chris Porsz's original match picture. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Legendary Welsh keeper Neville Southall. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales