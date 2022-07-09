Looking Back: High winds and motorcycle fans

A huge redevelopment of the East Of England will mean some of its traditional events will either have to move or adapt. This is the second part of our look back at some of the varied activities it has hosted.

By The Newsroom
Sunday, 10th July 2022, 12:00 am
BMF 2009 at the East of England Showground.
BMF 2009 at the East of England Showground.

The first picture shows some of the fans attending the British Motorcycle Federation event at the showground in 2009.

The BMF Rally was first held at the showground in 1977 with the last one in May 2014. For many years it was the biggest motorcycling event in the UK.

A more sedate affair was the National Garden Railway Show at the Peterborough Arena at the showground. Pictured looking at one of the exhibits in 2012 is Chris Gillard. The redevelopment is not expected to affect indoor events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

High Winds at Shire Horse Show, East of England showground,

Outdoor events are at the mercy of the British weather and, one of the most popular, the Shire Horse Show was one year hit by high winds.

National gardens railway show . Pictured looking at one of the exhibits is Chris Gillard
East of England