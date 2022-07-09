Looking Back: High winds and motorcycle fans

BMF 2009 at the East of England Showground.

The first picture shows some of the fans attending the British Motorcycle Federation event at the showground in 2009.

The BMF Rally was first held at the showground in 1977 with the last one in May 2014. For many years it was the biggest motorcycling event in the UK.

A more sedate affair was the National Garden Railway Show at the Peterborough Arena at the showground. Pictured looking at one of the exhibits in 2012 is Chris Gillard. The redevelopment is not expected to affect indoor events.

High Winds at Shire Horse Show, East of England showground,

Outdoor events are at the mercy of the British weather and, one of the most popular, the Shire Horse Show was one year hit by high winds.