Looking back: ‘Helping to build a new Peterborough’

Andy was involved in the construction of many Peterborough buildings including the Queensgate centre.

Here he describes today’s pictures: “The top picture shows the construction of the new bridge across the Nene in August 1983.

“This structure has this year been undergoing structural repairs including to its foundations.

“The next picture shows Bridge Street west side near the bridge and the former Hereward Radio building next to Hillard’s (Brieley’s) supermarket in May 1985.

“The final picture is of the new law courts under construction in May 1985 on the site of the old bus station.”

