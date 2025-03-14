Looking Back: Grease was the word for school friends in summer of 1982

By Chris Porsz
Published 14th Mar 2025, 09:18 BST
Updated 14th Mar 2025, 09:45 BST
In 1982 I took this picture of a big queue outside the former Embassy Theatre in Broadway, which opened in 1937, became the ABC in 1965 and closed in 1989. It is now O’Neills, writes Peterborough street photographer Chris Porsz.

I managed to track down friends Alison Parker, Kim Robson and Kerry Asplin and in 2016 I framed them exactly against the same wall for our reunion.

Frustratingly I could not find others and maybe PT readers might recognise someone.

They had come to watch the film Grease when tickets cost £1 for adults and 50p for children. Kerry said: “We were all school friends and were about 12 at the time. We went to see Grease several times.”

The queue outside the cinema in 1982placeholder image
The queue outside the cinema in 1982

Kim, who still lives locally and has three children, said: “We spent all summer watching Grease and it’s still one of my favourite films. I think we spent all our pocket money at the cinema.”

Alison, who lives in Stanground and has two children, said: “I think we went to see Grease five times.”

Kim and Kerry, who used to live round the corner from each other, are still good friends, but they hadn’t seen Alison since leaving school.

The three now plan to get together regularly.

Alison Parker, Kim Robson and Kerry Asplin in 2016placeholder image
Alison Parker, Kim Robson and Kerry Asplin in 2016

The Theatre played host to many famous acts, including Laurel and Hardy, Morecambe and Wise, The Beatles, Dusty Springfield, Roy Orbison, Genesis, The Kinks, The Hollies and Roxy Music among many others.

My mum Krystyna worked there for 30 years and is likely to have sold the girls their cinema tickets back in 1982.

All my photography books are available from Up the Garden Bath Unity crafts shop in Queensgate and at www.chrisporsz.com.

